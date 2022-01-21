By Christopher Oji

The Nigerian Army has pledge to continue to give maximum support to the police in the fight against crime and criminality.

The outgoing Commander of the Nigerian Army, 9 Brigade, Ikeja, Lagos, Brigadier-General Lander Saraso, who was on a farewell visit and to introduce his successor to Lagos State Police Command, said he was bidding goodbye to the police as he has been posted to another command in Asaba, Delta State.

According to Saraso, he enjoyed the good working relationship with the police and would be happy if the synergy is sustained between the police and his successor.

He said that greatest joy was that, during his stay in Lagos, there was no clash between the army and the police.

The General, who applauded Commssioner of Police, now an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, for his tremendous support and cooperation, said: “I will not end this remark without showing appreciation to AIG Odumosu for the tremendous support and cooperation that he gave me during my stay in my command as the Commander, 9 Brigade .

“The cooperation I enjoyed from him transcended the official level, because he was somebody that I could call anytime, or text him to get to know or report something that came to my knowledge about happenings in Lagos that could contribute to maintaince of law and order, where necessary; asking him where the military can come and provide support.

“In fact, we planned ahead; and we will continue to provide that back-up for him and other law enforcement agencies to continue with the statutory responsibility of maintaining law and order, as well as security in Lagos. I have briefed him about the cooperation and support we are enjoying from the Command and he should feel free to relate with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DC operations, who is in charge of police operations in Lagos.”

Saraso stated further that the purpose of the visit was to bid farewell and introduce the new commamnder: “I came to Lagos State and assumed the command following my posting from the Headquarters Theater Command in Maiduguri, where I was serving as a Chief of Staff in April last year.

“On assumption of command, during a similar visit like this, I was privileged to be brought to this same headquarters, precisely this Police Headquarters, by my outgone predecessor then, to formally introduce me to the CP, Lagos State, who, until now, still regards us as one of the major stakeholders in the security architecture in the state.”

“ It was only proper that immediately on arrival, we should let him know that there are changes that have taken place with the team he is going to work with; and it is for this reason that I came here this afternoon to formally announce to the newly promoted AIG, who is still holding the appointment of the Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, that I, have been formally posted out from the headquarters of the 9 Brigade based here in Ikeja to proceed to 63, Brigade, Asaba, in Delta State.

AIG Odumosun thanked the outgoing commander and welcomed the incoming Commander, Brigadier General Abubakar Wase, to the command, saying ,“I believe more of interpersonal relationship than the official one because official relationship goes with official procedures, while interpersonal relationships go a long way.

Odumosu, who also decorated 52 newly promoted officers ,six from the ranks of Superintendent of Police (SP) to the Chief Superintendent of Police(CSP), and 46 officers from the rank Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP), advised them to be a good ambassadors of the force .

He also urged them to use their new ranks to bring good results to bear on the Nigerian Police in the areas of efficiency and professionalism.