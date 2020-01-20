The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division of Nigerian Army Sokoto, Brig. Gen. Aminu Bande, has reiterated the commitment of the Army toward containing insurgency and other security challenges facing the nation.

Bande gave the assurance at the 2019 West Africa Social Activities (WASA) celebration, held at Gidinya Barracks Sokoto.

He said in spite of challenges, the military have achieved success in various operations and would not relent in ensuring peace and stability in the country.

According to him, personnel in within the 8 division have been engaged in Operation Harbin Kunama III, Operation Triple Edge and the ongoing Operation Hadarin Daji to contain cattle rustling, kidnappings and other crimes in areas under its jurisdiction.

Bande said remarkable successes have been recorded and solicited more support from the public to ensure maximum success of ending criminal activities in the area.

”I am appealing to residents to always assist security personnel with credible information in order to double efforts on fight against insurgency, kidnappings, cattle rustling and other crimes,” the GOC said.

He commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, for his immense support and the dynamic leadership and guidance.

”I wish to assure the Chief of Army Staff and Nigerians of our commitment to work harder to attain greater heights in our primary mandates.”

The GOC said the Arny remain focused and resolute to professionally discharge its constitutional duties, adopting modern strategies to tackle all security challenges.

He said that WASA was a yearly event to mark the end of the training year and usher in a new year.

”WASA provides a forum for officers, soldiers and their families to interact and socialise with friends and acquaintances outside official duties.

”It is also an avenue for the community to showcase the rich and diverse cultures of the country,” Bande said.

In his remarks, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Sa’idu Umar, commended the Army for the good job it is doing across Sokoto State and the country at large.

”Security is one of the key areas our government has performed very well, it could not have happened without the assistance of the security agencies, top of which is the Nigerian Army.

”So, there has been a partnership and synergy to ensure security of our people. I want Sokoto people to keep supporting our security agencies,” he said.