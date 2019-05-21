Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has taken delivery of more weapons and ammunition to boost its counter insurgency war and other internal security operations in the country.

The weapons, which came in a Boeing 747 cargo aircraft with registration number OM-ACG, Aquiline International landed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 2:55pm yesterday and was received by the Head, Nigerian Army Operations Monitoring Team, Brigadier-General Robert Aiyenigba,

The weapons, comprising mostly light and medium ammunition are to boost army operations against terrorism, banditry, militancy and other security threats bedeviling the country.

In an interview with journalists at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport shortly after the arrival of the aircraft, the army head of operations monitoring team, Brigadier-General Aiyenigba, said the weapons would no doubts boost the inventory of the Nigerian army to carry out its operations in various parts of the country.

Gen. Ayeingba, who did not disclose which country the weapons were coming from, said: “The cargo aircraft is carrying mainly ammunition comprising light weapons and medium weapons for the army’s inventory

“It will help in the ongoing counter insurgency operations, fight against banditry, and violent crimes among others.”

He assured that with the arrival of more weapons and ammunition, there would be a change in the counter insurgency operations