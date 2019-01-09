Linus Oota , Lafia

The Commander of Operation Wild Stroke in charge of Nasarawa, Benue and Taraba states, Major Gen. Yekini, says his outfit has recovered 45 assorted weapons and 701 assorted ammunitions from Bassa militia camp in Zwere, in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Yekini, while displaying the recovered items before newsmen in Lafia said the weapons were recovered following an intelligent report.

According to him, Operation Wild Stroke is an intervention force which was established about eight months ago with the mandate to put to an end, the incessant killings by armed herdsmen, militias groups and other criminal elements operating in Nasarawa, Benue and Taraba states.

“We have recovered a lot of weapons, ammunition and even arrested suspects in the last eight months.

“Two days ago, our force ran into an ambush by suspected Bassa militia in Ugya, Toto Local Government Area but we thank God nobody died.

“We were able to clear the ambush and even inflicted injuries/casualties on the militia.

“We began operation and we discovered the Bassa suspected militia camp at Zwere inToto.

“We were able to recover 45 assorted weapons and 701 assorted ammunitions which include 39 locally made rifles, 2 G3 rifles, 3 locally-made pistols, 1 SMG, 5 G3 rifle magazines and 4 revolver cartridge holders

“Others are 9 mm pistol links, 100, special rounds, NATO rounds, military uniforms, handsets, charms among others,” he said.

He advised the militias and other criminal elements in the area and the state at large to shun criminal activities in their interest and in the interest of peace and development.

He said that the outfit would continue to be up and doing in order to flush out criminals operating in Nasarawa, Benue and Taraba states.