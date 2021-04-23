From John Adams, Minna

The Nigerian Army has recovered the body of the Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) declared missing after armed bandits attacked their camp in Zagzaga community in Munya Local Government area of the state.

After some futile efforts by a combined search party comprising the Army and youths in the community on Wednesday and Thursday to search for the missing soldier, the swollen body of the late RSM was sighted in a nearby bush by one of the villagers yesterday Friday afternoon.

Saturday Sun gathered that the youths in the community which has now been now deserted after the military shutdown of its camp, quickly alerted authorities of the artillery brigade in and they Minna that came to evacuate the body.

The RSM was declared missing by the Army after the bandits numbering about 60 invaded their camp in the early hours of Wednesday and engaged them in a gunbattle which lasted for two hours. They burnt one of the military vehicles and went away with one while guns belonging to the soldiers were also taken away.

They equally burnt down the camp’s food store before evacuating their injured ones with the snatched military vehicle which is yet to be recovered as at the time of filing this report.

The Army is yet to make any statement on the attack since Wednesday even as it has temporarily shut its camp down for what the Secretary to the State Government, Mallam Ahmed Metane called a tactical reason.