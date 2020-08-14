The 82 Division, Nigerian Army, has commenced the construction of a state of the art Nigerian Army Reference Hospital.

Located at Nkwagu Cantonment, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, it would not only cater for the health needs of soldiers and their families but the civil population in the South East.

The ground-breaking ceremony held last Friday attracted top serving and retired army officers who stormed the venue to witness the ceremony, which had Governor Dave Nwaeze Umahi, as the special guest of honour. Also in attendance were the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke, his counterpart from Abia State, Ude Okochukwu and Speaker, Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun.

Also present were the Chief of Administration (Army), Major General Usman Yakubu and General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Major General Lasisi Adegboye.

NARC graduates Batch 2 participants

Members of Course 2, 2019, of the Strategic Management and Policy Studies of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), Abuja, have graduated with a call on them to imbibe scientific and practical approaches in managing issues.

The participants comprising top military, intelligence and security agencies officers, received 11 months training on policy, strategic management, entrepreneurship, psychology and research methodology.

The participants were drawn from the Nigerian military, Department of State Services (DSS), Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The course was aimed at building their human capacity in line with global trend to enhance knowledge, skills and competencies of participants.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur, said the training would enable the participants to formulate, implement and evaluate policies to manage human and material resources in complex organisations or environment.

Represented by the Chief of Administration, Major-General Usman Yakubu, Buratai noted that capacity development was crucial for any organisation with a vision: “Indeed, the key concept of strategy, leadership, management and policy has all become reoccurring index in the daily activities of any organisation.

“But as strategic leaders and members of top management of your services and agencies, you are expected to continually articulate these concepts at the back of your mind to enable you effectively harness the human and material resources in your organisations.

“It is important to remind you that this course is unique and quite different from other courses you must have attended in any military or civil institutions in the course of your career.

“The programme, as you have witnessed is designed to stimulate your inner mind to realities of your environment, designed to bridge the gap between theoretical concept and the robust experiences you have gathered.”

Oyo monarch offers free land to army for ranching, farming

The Okere of Saki in Oyo State, Oba Oyeniyi Olabisi Oyedepo, has promised to donate a large expansion of land to the Nigerian Army to establish a branch of its ranching and farming.

The Oba, who made this known when he visited the Chief of Army Staff in Abuja, said the establishment of army ranch and farms in his domain would boost the security situation in the area.

He said the community was blessed with vast land: “For sometime now we have been battling with the issue of herdsmen’s attacks and other criminals terrorising innocent people of the town and its environs.”

Oba Oyedepo commended the army for establishing a command school, army base and other military facilities in the area. He and appealed to the army chief to help the community with portable drinking water to reduce the stress of the villagers who have to trek several miles to get good drinking water.

The Chief Of Training and Operations (COPP), Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun, lauded the people of the community for their cooperation with the army and promised to look into their request and to assist in whatever way they can.

He appealed to them to continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movement to the military and security agencies in the area.

Army, DICON, firm to produce military hard wares

The Nigerian Army has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Super Green Security Limited for the production of military hard wares, equipment and other defence related items.

The agreement which also involved the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and the Command Engineering Depot, was aimed at improving local content in public procurement of science, engineering and technological equipment.

The Nigerian Army has so far manufactured some combat vehicles and equipment such as Ezugwu Mines Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles, TYB Infantry Patrol Vehicles, the Conqueror MRAPs, boots, steel helmet, fragmented jackets and other military wares.

The army is gradually embarking on self-sustenance in the production and acquisition of military hard wares and equipment, saving the nation huge amount of foreign exchange.

The Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun, who represented the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, signed on behalf of the Nigerian Army, while SS Araoye signed for the firm.

Present at the ceremony were the Command Engineering Depot, Director General, DICON, Major General Victor Ezugwu and other principal officers.

NAIC to build soldiers’ quarters in Abuja

The Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps (NAIC), said it has concluded plans to construct soldiers accommodation quarters in Abuja.

The quarters, to be located at Giri, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, would reduce the problem of shortage of accommodation of personnel of the corps.

Director, Military Intelligence (DMI), Major-General Sunday Adebayo, made this known at the commissioning of NAIC officers transit camp in Abuja.

He said so far the corps got accommodation for its officers at Asokoro and Kurudu post service estates courtesy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

The construction works expected to begin any moment from now would be completed before the end of the year.