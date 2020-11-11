Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army has released a new list of 86 suspects wanted in connection with Boko Haram terror activities.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai released the new list of wanted insurgents on Wednesday at Chabbal near Maiduguri during the flag off of operationalization of Civilian JTF into military Super Camps in Borno.

Buratai said the army released the new list, the fourth in the batches of wanted Boko Haram, as part of the final push to end insurgency in the northeast

“This is necessary as we are poised to carry out our final push to flush out Boko Haram. It is therefore my opportunity to release the 4th list of the wanted Boko Haram list,” he said.

The lists includes Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau and ISWAP leader Abu Musan Al Barnawi. Others include one Sulum, Malkam Umar, Mallam Bello Husba, Abu Musab Barnawi, Abu Imma, Ibrahim Abu Maryam, Baka, Kwasari, Mallam Yan Kolo, Bana Gonna, Mohammed Abu Maryam and Abu Dardda.

“We are going make ithe list available to all our formations and CJTF locations, they may be at your backyard or your markets, you should fish them out, and arrest them. During the first, second and third wanted list we have succeeded in n arresting many insurgents and made them to face wrath of the law,” he said.

The army Chief also flagged off the infusion of members of CJTF into the military Super Camps to boost the counter-insurgency operation in the state. He said the concert was to ensure the CJTF men stay together with the military troops at the camps and move into operational areas whenever the needs arise.

Borno State goveneor, Babagana Zulum announced donation of 100 motorcycles for the military. He said the motorcycles should be injected into the military operations especially areas not accessible by vehicles.

.