Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has announced the promotion of senior officers to the ranks of Major-Generals and Brigadier-Generals in its latest promotion exercise.

A statement released by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, said: “The Nigerian Army Council on Saturday the 9th of November 2019 has approved the promotion of senior officers to the next ranks of Major General and Brigadier General respectively.

“Among those lucky to be promoted to Major General are Brigadier General S. Idris, Defence Headquarters Abuja; Brigadier-General DC Onyemulu, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre Oshodi, Lagos; Brigadier-General BO Sawyer, Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans; Brigadier-General GS Abdullahi, Defence Headquarters Abuja; Brigadier General IM Obot, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja; Brigadier-General AL Lawal, Nigerian High Commission, Cairo, Egypt, Brigadier-General LA Adegboye, Headquarters 82 Division, Enugu; Brigadier-General AB Ibrahim, Army Headquarters Training and Operations; Brigadier-General PB Fakroga, Headquarters Nigerian Army Women Corps; Brigadier- General CK Nwosu, Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi, and Brigadier General HI Bature, Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command, Minna.

“The others are Brigadier-Generals AL Dusu, Defence Headquarters, Abuja; MA Masanawa, Ammunition Central Depot, Agunu, Kachia, JA Ataguba, Land Forces Simulation Centre, Abuja; AE Attu, National Defence College, Abuja; BA Isandu, Nigerian Army Intelligence School, Lagos; SS Araoye, Command Engineering Depot Kaduna; MS Ahmed, SI List Nigerian Embasy, Riyad, GAT Ochigbano, Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary; TA Lagbaja, Headquarters, 2 Brigade, Abak, Uyo; LA Fejokwu, Army Headquarters Department of Administration ‘Army’; PE Eromosele, National Defence College, Abuja, AM Alabi, Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE Maiduguri; GO Adesina, Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans; MM Bunza, Nigerian Military School Zaria, AA Adesope, Directorate of Audit and Financial Management Office of the Chief of Army Staff; KI Muktar, Army Headquarters Department of Administration ‘Army’; OO Olatunde, Headquarters 35 Brigade, – (posthumously promoted); EA Ndagi, Office of the National Security Adviser; KO Aligbe, Defence Headquarters; UA Yusuf, African Standby Force ECOWAS Headquarters, Abuja; OC Ajunwa, Nigerian Embassy Brasilia, FO Omoigui, Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations; OA Akinyemi Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Badagry, Lagos among others.

“Those promoted to Brigadier-Generals are BYD Sakaba, Defence Headquarters Abuja; AY Bwala, 302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha; AA Adekoya, Defence Intelligence Agency; NJ Edet, Headquarters 81 Division, Lagos, EC Obi-Osang, Headquarters Nigerian Army Special Forces Command, Buni Yadi; AO Arogbofa, Headquarters 102 Division Equipment Support; S Nicodemus, Headquarters, 6 Division Portharcourt; WB Idris, 17 Brigade, Katsina; IO Olatunji, Headquarters, 8 Division, Sokoto; ST Audu, Headquarters, 21 Brigade, Yola; UT Opuene, Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji; MD Abumawashi, Headquarters, Op LAFIA DOLE, Maiduguri; LG Lepdung, Headquarters Infantry Corps, Jaji, Kaduna; AOD Okoro, Department Administration ‘Army’; ASM Wase, Department of Training and Operations ‘Army’; AL Okpodu, Nigerian Army Aviation; S Nuhu, Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations; EO Ojo, Special Task Force, Operation SAFE HAVEN; JR Lar, 31 Artillery Brigade Garrison, Minna; SJA Ilori, Department of Army Transformation and Innovation.

“Also elavated to Brigadier-Generals are NB Ebulue, Defence Intelligence Agency; KO Ukandu, Army Headquarters Department of Administration; AG Laka Army War College, Abuja; EI Etuk, Multinational Joint Task Force N’Djamena; ME Onoja, 1 Military Intelligence Brigade, Kaduna; EI Okoro, Nigerian Army War College; MB Wabili, Nigerian Army Super Camp Benisheik; KE Chigbu, Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations; SO Nwafor, 303 Artillery Regiment General Support and I Otu Headquarters 7 Division Maiduguri.

“Others are SO Adejimi, Headquarters 6 Division Supply and Transport; SD Makolo, Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation; VD Beryo Headquarters Ordnance Corps; MO Erebulu 2 Provost Group, Ibadan; A Idris, Directorate of Army Reserve Recruitment and Resettlement Rear; CA Ataki, Department of Policy and Plans ‘Army’; FO Omata, Special Task Force Operation SAFE HAVEN, CC Ogbu, Institute of Army Education; AE Owiriwa 82 Division Ordnance Services; ROO Cole, Nigerian Army Ordnance Tailoring Factory Yaba, Lagos; TI Gusau, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja; GC Nkenke, 8 Division Supply and Transport and M Galadima, Headquarters, Nigerian Army Finance Corps Apapa, Lagos; M Auta, Nigerian Army University Biu, O Nwachukwu, Defence Headquarters Defence Information; I Ahmed Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna, S Nuhu Army Headquarters Department of Administration and AAW Hassan Armed Forces Command and Staff College among others.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai congratulates the beneficiaries and charged them to redouble their efforts in the discharge of their responsibilities.”