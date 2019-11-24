Philip Nwosu, Lagos

The Nigerian Army has relocated some of its units and formations located at Yaba to Epe to pave way for the expansion of a railway project in Lagos State.

The units that have been relocated to Epe include the 81 Division Base Ordinance Depot, printing press and tailoring factory.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony for the office complex of the relocating units, Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, disclosed that the relocation would lead to enhanced military presence in the area.

“We have to come back because of the Federal Government’s ’s new drive to modernise the transport sector by establishing new standard dual gauge railway system for our country,” he said.

Earlier Gen. Buratai had charged military personnel in Lagos and Ogun State to take advantage of ‘Exercise Crocodile Smile 4’ to smoke out fraudsters, commonly called ‘Yahoo Boys’, from their hideouts.

Gen. Buratai spoke during the ground breaking ceremony and relocation of 81 Division base Ordnance Depot, the force’s printing press and 81 Division Tailoring factory to Epe in Lagos, urging the troops of Exercise Crocodile Smile 4 to deal ruthlessly with kidnappers, armed robbers and pipeline vandals in the area.

He assured Lagos and Ogun State citizens that the 81 Division is capable of handling all security challenges within the Division’s areas of responsibility, adding that the essence of ‘Exercise Crocodile Smile 4’ is to show support for civil authority.

The Army Chief said the land on which the force is relocating its unit was earlier given to the Lagos State government upon request, but now that there is need for it, the army has reclaimed its property.

He said that the relocation of the units to Epe would positively impact on the security of lives and property, especially in line with his vision of having a professional and responsive army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended the Nigerian Army for the decision to relocate the military units to Epe, saying that the effort will enhance the security and guarantee the safety of Lagosians living in the area.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Chairman of Epe Local Government, Hon. Doyin Adesanya, urged the force to request for more land for any of its unit ready to relocate to the area as the Baales and Chiefs of the area are ready to provide the space for the Army to situate its units.

Earlier, Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi commended the Nigerian Army for agreeing to cede its property in the Yaba area of Lagos to the Ministry of Transport for its railway project.

He said that, “the excellent show of inter-agency collaboration and cooperation that characterised the negotiation between the Nigerian Army and the Federal Ministry of Transport in the ceding of the Nigerian Army controlled areas in the Yaba corridor was unprecedented.

“The Nigerian Army vacated the space at Yaba and relocated affected units to temporary locations even before negotiation were concluded concerning their possible permanent site.”

The Minister, who was represented by a Director at the Ministry, Mr. Barry Odii, said the railway master plan is an infrastructure project that President Muhammadu Buhari believes will lift greater number of Nigerians out of poverty because of its huge multiplier effect on the economy through the mass movement of goods and services.