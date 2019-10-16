Molly Kilete, Abuja

Following outcry and condemnation that greeted the naming of Nigerian Army annual exercise “Egwu Eke” in the southeastern part of the country, the authorities have announced a change of name for the exercise.

It is now christened “Exercise ATILOGWU UDO’.

The change of name is contained in a statement signed by the Media Coordinator in charge of Nigerian Army Operations Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, in Abuja.

He said: “The authorities of the Nigerian Army wish to inform the public of the change of name of one of its annual training exercises code-named, “Exercise EGWU EKE” to ‘Exercise ATILOGWU UDO’.

“The annual training exercise commenced in 2016 and has consistently recorded remarkable successes since its introduction. The exercise which covers the South East region of the country, is designed to combat criminal activities including kidnappings, armed robbery, inter-cult and communal clashes among other sundry crimes.

“All other information related to the exercise as contained in the previous press statement and press conference issued by the Army Headquarters remain unchanged.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai wishes to reiterate the commitment of the Nigerian Army to protecting lives and properties of citizens particularly during these ember months and the fast-approaching Yuletide season. He also wishes to further solicit the support and understanding of all well-meaning Nigerians towards providing a well-secured environment for all and sundry.”