The Nigerian Army has carried out palliative work on bad portions of Enugu-Onitsha Federal Highway as part of an ongoing training exercise, codenamed: “Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1’’ in the South East.
Col. Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director, Public Relations of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Enugu.
“In line with the requirements and mode of operation of Exercise Atilogwu Udo I, there has been continuous Civil-Military-Cooperation (CIMIC) activities carried out by all sectors under 82 Division of the Nigerian Army area of responsibility.
“On November 9, the Commander 82 Division Garrison, Brig.-Gen. Sylvester Oloyode, led troops of sector 5 to grade some major bad portions around Ngwo Junction along the Enugu-Onitsha Federal Highway.
“The palliative repair of the bad portions of the road at the junction was done in conjunction with FEROTEX Construction Company,’’ he said.
The army spokesman said that the Commander 34 Artillery Brigade, Owerri, Brig.-Gen. Y.I. Tukura, led Sector 3 troops to give free medical services to indigenes of Ebelu Obube community in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo.
“Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1’’, locally known as Dance of Peace, is meant to be used to carry out community services within the Division’s Area of Responsibility (AOR).
These services included: sanitation, medical outreaches, clearing of drains, road construction, educational support and other social works.
