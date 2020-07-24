Troops of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment, Akure, say they have rescued two kidnapped victims at Iboropa forest in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Capt. Ayorinde Omojokun, Acting Assistance Director, Army Public Relations, made this known in a statement on Friday in Akure.

Omojokun said that the troops rescued the victims in conjunction with other security agencies about 1p.m. on Thursday.

According to him, the victims are Mr Aremo Abiodun, a 50-year-old driver and a trader, Mrs Agnes Afogun (50), both from Ugbe Akoko in Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state.

He said the victims were kidnapped about 7p.m. on Tuesday while travelling to Simerin from Ugbe by gunmen who moved them to one of their fortified hideouts in the forest.

“The kidnappers contacted Akoko branch of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Mrs Agnes’ husband, demanding ₦30 million ransom.

“With the support of the IGP-IRT team, troops were able to track the location of the kidnappers to Iboropa forest.

“The security agencies swung into action and went in pursuit of the kidnappers. On sighting the troops, the kidnappers took to their heels and abandoned the victims,” he said.

Omojokun said a dane gun and machetes were recovered from the fleeing kidnappers.

He said the victims had been handed over to their families through Oba Yusuf Adebori Adeleye, Olubaka of Okaland in Akoko South East Local Government Area of the state. (NAN)