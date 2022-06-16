The Nigerian Army said it rescued one Mrs Mary Ngoshe, who is believed to be one of the abducted girls from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, in Borno State.

The military made the disclosure yesterday, through the verified twitter handle of the Nigerian army, ‘@HQNigerianArmy,’.

It said that the troops of 26 Task Force Brigade on patrol around Ngoshe, in Borno, on Tuesday, intercepted one Mrs Mary Ngoshe and her son.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“She is believed to be one of the abducted girls from GGSS Chibok, in 2014. Further exploitation is ongoing,” the tweet read.

The army added: “The ongoing offensive by troops of Operation Desert Sanity, in conjunction with CJTF, recorded another feat on Tuesday. This was as ISWAP terrorists were neutralised around Gurzum, in Borno. Terrorists’ market and camps were destroyed. Weapons, among others, were recovered,” the tweet said.

The Islamic terrorist group, Boko Haram, had on the night of April 14, 2014, abducted 276 female students from Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Chibok, in Borno state.

Over 100 of the abducted girls have since been freed or managed to escape from their abductors. Some of the girls are believed to be dead. Boko Haram began to target schools in 2010, killing hundreds of students by 2014. The group vowed to continue with its attacks on school as long as the Nigerian government continued to interfere with traditional Islamic education.

The group kidnaps girls, whom it believes should not be educated, and use them as cooks or sex slaves.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .