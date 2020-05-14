Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An Army officer identified as Captain Gana, and two others who were kidnapped last weekend by unknown gunmen in Auga-Akoko area of Ondo State have been rescued by security operatives, the Nigerian Army announced on Thursday.

Captain Gana and other travellers were seized around Ibilo in Edo State.

They were, however, rescued at a forest around the boundary of Ondo and Edo States, the spokesman of the Nigerian Army, 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, Captain Ayorinde Omojokun, said, citing a combined team of the Army and other security agencies who undertook the rescue of the military officer without paying any ransom.

The kidnappers, who had earlier demanded N20 million in ransom, are said to have escaped from their hideout where the victims were held.

The Regent of Akunu Akoko, Princess Tola Orogun, has lamented the incessant kidnapping around Akunu, Ikakumo and Auga axis which, according to her, deserved the attention of the government in order to protect the lives and property of ordinary citizens and travellers passing through the area.

She appealed to the military for more men and asked that the police embark on frequent mobile patrols in order to check the activities of criminals in the area.

The Alauga of Auga, on his part, said many farmers were reluctant to go to their farms due to the fear of being kidnapped.

Oba Samuel Agunloye said he wasn’t happy at the turn of events as Auga Akoko was the food basket of Ondo State before armed robbers and kidnappers began terrorising the people, including farmers.