Terrence Kuanum, a researcher with renowned internal humanitarian group, Global Amnesty Watch, has applauded the Nigerian Army’s recent redeployment of its senior officers.

According to the foremost author and activist, this exercise will positively boost the war against terrorism.

In a major shakeup on Tuesday and approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Army announced the appointments and new postings of no fewer than 13 senior officers.

Maj. Gen. Farouk Yahaya was appointed as the new Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) to take over from the erstwhile theatre commander, Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi.

Yahaya, who was the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Kaduna, will hand over to Maj.-Gen. Usman Muhammed, the erstwhile Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Army Headquarters.

Speaking to our correspondent, Mr Kuanum, an internationally-renowned humanitarian and crisis resolution expert, believes this would reinvigorate the system for greater professional effectiveness and efficiency.

“Constant routine redeployment is a game-changing strategy introduced by Lt. Gen TY Buratai as his war strategy and it has continued to yield positive results,” he said.

“So it’s important to rejig and bring in new people to boost the morale of our gallant troops so that the efforts they have put in to reclaim our territories from the terrorists is sustained ; they will be able to flush out this insurgents ones and for all.”

He added: “ The troops morale are in high spirit and see constant operational changes as a morale booster to do what no Army in the world has ever achieved, which is defeating and subduing the terrorists within a record period of time.

According to him, the attempts by ethnic bigots to read negative meanings to a laudable strategy of the Chief of Army Staff is highly uncalled for and should be disregarded by all Nigerians.

“The gallant troops have been exposed to two different battles; the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and some section of the media propagating falsehood.

Kuanum berated some media outfits for obviously promoting falsehood, saying they shouldn’t be taken seriously.

“Sahara Reporters have been a tool in the hands of foreign interests to fight and undermine the state actors. So no one takes them serious any more,” he urged.

“But like we have consistently said, we would soon, as patriots check mate their activities and advise the Nigerian Government over their activities in this country.

“It is sad and unfortunate that people like Sowore are now tools to be used against the nation they seek to lead themselves .”