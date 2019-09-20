Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army has sealed up the offices of an international humanitarian organisation in Maiduguri, Borno and Damaturu, Yobe States.

Armed soldiers, yesterday, invaded the Action Against Hunger (AHH) the GRA Office and its’ office in Damaturu .

An Official of the organisation who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Daily Sun that he came to work only to see soldiers barricading the office premises and chasing the staff away.

The official said that the same thing was also done in their Damaturu office by the soldiers who also took over the premises.

Spokesman of Operation Lafiya Dole, deputy director Army public relations, 7 Division Nigerian Army, Colonel Ado Isa, in a statement accused the NGO of sabotaging the counter-insurgency operation in the Northeast.

Colonel Isa, said that the theatre command had observed with great concern the notorious activities of some NGOs working in the Northeast Nigeria.

He said that the subversive and actions of AAH had persisted in spite of several warnings to the management and staff to desist from aiding and abetting terrorists and their atrocities.

According to him, the TC-OPLD had on many occasions raised the alarm over the unwholesome practices of some NGOs and expressed same position during meetings with the NGOs operating in the Northeastº.

“Consequently, the AAH has been declared persona nan grata for aiding and abetting Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa by supplying them food and drugs despite warning from the TC – OPLD.

“The Command has obtained several credible intelligence indicating AAH as one of the NGOs operating in the Northeast that is notorious in supplying food and drugs to the criminals in the area.

“Members of the public are enjoined to continue to give credible information on the activities of the marauders/criminals and their supporters in the Northeast Theatre of operation.

“The TC-OPLD wishes to assure members of the public of its resolve and determination to always partner with credible NGOs and CSOs to cushion the impact of humanitarian crisis generated by the criminals in the Northeast in line with the international best standards,” he said.