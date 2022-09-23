The Sappers Engineering Nigeria Ltd. (SENL) on Friday sought for collaboration with the Federal Government on effective implementation of ecological projects in the country.

The Director of the Project, Brig.-Gen. Aderemi Gbedebo, at a visit to Ecological Project Fund (EPO) in Abuja, said the company was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Gbedebo, who visited the EPO with some members of his team, said the company had been involved with several government projects, including construction of roads/bridges, buildings, canals and reservoirs across the country.

He said that the SENL was a subsidiary of the Nigerian Army Engineers (NAE), and was committed to work with the EPO for efficient implementation of projects.

According to him, the purpose of the visit is to reach out to the EPO to offer technical expertise in the implementation and operation of ecological projects in the country.

“The company has the human resources, equipment and capacity to carry out any of the intervention projects towards national development.

“The SENL had performed similar projects with some Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as constituency projects.

“The projects are professionally and thoroughly executed by our team of experts,’’ he said.

The Director, Overseeing the EPO, Dr Famous Eseduwo, while expressing delight over the visit, said that the office was ready and committed to work with the SENL.

Eseduwo said that the EPO would encourage the company to be involved in the execution of some of its projects, especially, considering the present security challenges facing the country.

“Security is a frontline issue in government’s efforts at meeting some of the needs of Nigerians and to mitigate their challenges. I believed that the collaboration will be an added value.

“I want to assure that the request will be escalated to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation ((SGF), Boss Mustapha, for further necessary action. (NAN)