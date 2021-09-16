Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has solicited has its readiness to collaborate with the Indian army to develop the capacity of its personnel in the area of training, health, technology among other specialities.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya made this known when he received a delegation from Defence Scoping of India led by the Military Adviser to National Council of India, Lieutenant General Vinod Khandare (rtd), in his office at Army Headquarters, in Abuja.

Yahaya, while noting the enormous potentials of the Indian military, said the Nigerian Army

would need assistance if the Indian army to help develop the capacity of its medical personnel and enhance technological capacity in aid of military operations.

The COAS, also said the collaboration would facilitate information sharing and exchange of experiences in military development.

In his address, Lieutenant General Vinod Khandare (rtd), who said he was at Army Headquarters to explore ways for effective collaboration among the two countries, assured the army of India’s desire to continually assist and cooperate with the service in the areas of training, human capacity development and other viable areas.

He said that the visit would further enhance the historical ties between India and Nigeria assured of his readiness to support the army by providing the necessary skills to enhance troops’ capacity in ongoing military operations.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.