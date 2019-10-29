The Nigeria Army says it will improve on the existing civil-media-military relationship in the South-East for the people of the zone to be educated and understand rational behind army exercises.

Col. Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of 82 Division, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu.

Yusuf said that to achieve this objective in the zone, the Directorate of Army Public Relations in the Division would be organising a one-day Civil-Media-Military Relations Summit.

He noted that participants at the summit would be drawn from civil populace and the media from the five states in the zone, which comprised Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

“It is in line with the desire of the Chief of Army Staff to adequately inform, educate and carry along members of the public on activities of the Nigerian Army aimed at ensuring excellent civil-military relations.

“The Summit is intended to sensitize the media and members of the public on the Nigerian Army’s exercises and operations across Nigeria especially in the South-East zone,’’ he said.

According to him, the summit will hold on Oct. 31 at the Headquarters of 82 Division Auditorium, Abakaliki Road, Enugu. (NAN)