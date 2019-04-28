(NAN)The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Saturday, said the Nigerian Army would source N1 billion to support its Vehicle Manufacturing Company (NAVMC).

Buratai said this at the Army’s Fire Power Demonstration at Camp Kabala Range, Jaji, marking the end of a week-long COAS Conference and CAT Week 2019.

“We are already sourcing for the sum of N1billion to support the NAVMC. You will be taken along. “We have an investment in the army that has been generating some amount of money. “We will take a loan from there to support NAVMC, so that they will be able to realize our dream of producing indigenous armored fighting vehicles and to continue to maintain our existing equipment,” Buratai said.

According to him, the new inventions and acquisition to the Army are force multipliers.