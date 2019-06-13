Philip Nwosu

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army in Lagos said it has commenced search for talented persons in the area of sports within its fold that are capable of representing the country in international sports competitions.

The General Officer Commanding 81 Division of the force, Major General Musa Yusuf said the talents would be discovered in its inter-formation and units sports competition organised by the division as part of its physical fitness programme for 2019.

General Yusuf said the competition was organised in compliance to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) training directive for the year 2019 and in furtherance of the Division’s Training directive.

He spoke at the opening of the sports competition explaining that the inter brigade sports competition is one of the events outlined in the training directives for 2019 to access physical and mental fitness of troops.

“Above all, it will offer opportunity to identify new talents that will strengthen the Division’s Team for future Nigerian Army sports championship.

“For this year’s competition, all the formations and units in 81 Division have been grouped into eight to ensure maximum participation in the course of this competition. This no doubt would make you understand that soldiers are multi-talented and will distinguish themselves in any sports event.”

Earlier in his address, the Commander 9 Brigade Brigadier General Nasir Jega said the importance of the sports in the physical and mental building of a person cannot be over emphasized, adding that, “it is in realization of this fact that the Nigerian Army placed great attention in conducting sporting activities amongst its personnel.

“In furtherance to this, 81 Division in her desire to uphold these feet thought it apt to conduct inter-formation/units sports in line with COAS Training Directive 2019.”