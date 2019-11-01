Jude Chinedu, Enugu

As the Nigerian Army’s exercise ‘Atilogwu Udo’ begins today, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai has solicited the support of stakeholders for the success of the military operation geared towards tackling security challenges in the South East especially during the festive period.

This was announced during a 2-day civil/media/military relations summit for the South East zone on the theme: ‘Galvanizing citizens’ support for military operations in Nigeria through the media’, in Enugu, yesterday.

Lt. Gen Buratai who was represented by the director, Nigerian Army Training and Operation, Maj. Gen. EO Udo, said that the commencement of the operation was carefully chosen to coincide with the Yuletide season where there is usually an upsurge in criminal activities in the country.

He further assured the populace of the resolve of the military through their support to ensure that this year’s festivities were peaceful across the South East.

According to him: “The perpetration of crimes during the Yuletide season, therefore, offer opportunity for exercise troops to deal with the perpetrators of the acts of criminality in real time. The exercise also offers opportunity for the military to get closer to the civilian populace through the conduct of medical outreaches, educational outreaches, sanitation exercises and road construction. This is done with a view to winning their hearts and minds and their support for our operations,” he said.

Speaking during the event, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Simon Ortuanya ,urged the media to ensure accurate, positive and objective reportage of the military exercise while it lasts