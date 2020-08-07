The Nigerian Army has concluded plans to relocate its Intelligence and Cyber Warfare School from Lagos to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). It would be relocated to Giri on the Airport-Gwagwalada Road, said corps commander, Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps (NAIC), Major-General Sunday Adebayo.

“All NAIC courses and that of the cyber command will run from the NAIC and Cyber Warfare School here in Giri, Abuja,” he said.

He pledged the loyalty and dedication of officers and solders of the corps to the realisation of the vision of the Chief of Army Staff through redoubling of efforts to provide timely and actionable intelligence support for on-going military operations: “The relocation of the Nigerian Army Intelligence and Cyber Warfare School from Teco Barracks in Apapa, Lagos, to Giri, here in Abuja, is in an advanced stage. During the last commissioning of the NAIC sports complex, the COAS approved the construction of new school premises for the NAIC. This has been fully accomplished.

“In no distance time, all the NAIC courses and those of the cyber command will run from the NAIC and cyber warfare school here in Giri, Abuja. Feel free to visit the school to appreciate what has been done for the NAIC and the cyber warfare command.”

Soldiers rescue kidnapped victims in Akure

Soldiers from 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment, Akure, Ondo State, have rescued two kidnapped victims from Iboropa forest in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victims, Mr. Aremo Abiodun, a 50-year-old driver, and Mrs. Agnes Afogun, 50, a trader, both from Ugbe-Akoko, were said to have been kidnapped while travelling to Simerin from Ugbe.

Their abductors moved them to one of their fortified hideouts in the forest.

Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Captain Ayorinde Omojokun, said victims were rescued by the troops alongside personnel of other security agencies.

He said, prior to their rescue, the kidnappers had contacted the Akoko branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the husband of the kidnapped woman demanding N30 million to be paid for their release: “With the support of the IGP-IRT team, troops were able to track the location of the kidnappers to Iboropa forest.

“The security agencies swung into action and went in pursuit of the kidnappers. On sighting the troops, the kidnappers took to their heels and abandoned the victims.”

The brigade spokesman said the victims were handed over to their families through Oba Yusuf Adebori Adeleye, Olubaka of Okaland, in Akoko South East Local Government Area, adding that one gun and machetes were recovered from the fleeing kidnappers.

New quarters for 3 Brigade, Kano

Buratai also inaugurated quarters for soldiers of 3 Brigade, Bukavu Barracks, Kano. It comprised two blocks of 24 flats each and five renovated blocks of 12 flats. He called on the beneficiaries to take good care of the facilities.

The COAS promised to complete ongoing army projects across the barracks in good time to enable personnel carry out the task of securing the country.

The army chief commended troops on their efforts to stop criminals from operating in the country: “The Nigerian Army has already commenced major reorganisation of her operations and put in place new strategies towards ending the menace of insecurity in the North-West and the country in general.”

He stated that Operation Sahel Sanity, the latest operation in the Nigerian Army, was launched to deal with banditry, particularly in Katsina, Sokoto Kebbi and Zamfara states.

Owena Barracks projects inaugurated

The Chief of Army Staff recently launched projects constructed and rehabilitated at the Owena Military Cantonment, Akure, Ondo State.

The projects included 32 Artillery Brigade Complex, Guard House at Gate 3 of the cantonment, quarters for corporals and below and 32 Brigade Medical Centre.

Represented by the General Officer Commanding, 2 Division, Major-General Bamidele Omozoje, Buratai, who also laid the foundation for the Barracks Initiative Investment Programme (poultry farm), commended the GOC for the projects, in line with his vision to provide a conducive atmosphere for officers and soldiers to carry out their duties without stress.

The launch was part of activities to mark the Nigerian Army Day Celebration.

…6 Division, Port Harcourt, too

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, was also at the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to commission some projects.

He was represented by the former GOC, Major General Felix Agugo.

Projects inaugurated included T.Y. Buratai Sulbalterns Lodge, 6 Division Garrison Kitchen, Soldiers’ Transit Accommodation and Physical Training Cloak Room and Office Complex.

Buratai gets ‘Otunba’ infantry corps title

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Tukur Buratai, has been conferred with the title of “Otunba” of Infantry Corps, Nigerian Army.

Otunba, which literally means “king’s right hand man” in Yoruba language, was conferred on Buratai recently by the Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps (NAIC), Major-General Sunday Adebayo.

The commander and other top serving and retired officers graced the occasion, which took place during the launch of the new NAIC officers’ transit quarters in Abuja. Adebayo, who presented the COAS with a large artwork, thanked him for the support given to the corps to carry out its mandates without hiccups.

He said, with the help and support of the COAS, the corps was able to embark on some projects and at the same time carry out its primary responsibility of providing credible intelligence for the Nigerian Army and the country.

He noted that the NAIC could boast of adequate accommodation for all its officers in the FCT: “As Otumba of the infantry and father of NAIC, the NAIC family remains grateful to you for this edifice.”