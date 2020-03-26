The Nigerian Army stole the show at the just ended Expo 2020 fair in Abuja, where it showcased some made-in-Nigerian fighting equipment. Most of the equipment exhibited at the weeklong fair organised by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, were manufactured by the Defence Industries Cooperation of Nigeria (DICON), in conjunction with Command Engineering Depot (CED).

The fair, which took place at Eagle Square, Abuja, saw the army displaying some of its combat and support equipment like military kits, Ezugwu Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armoured vehicles, Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), which comes in multiple configurations specifically built to meet client’s need and mission purpose, Fabricated Mobil Drilling Machine in Operation, Infantry Patrol Vehicle, normally used for quick personnel insertion patrol and Special Forces related operations.

The army also used the opportunity of the fair attended mostly by manufacturers to showcase the Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited (NAFRA), mobile bakery, fish feed, bio tea and cassava flour.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, inspected the army pavilion. It included the Nigerian Army School of Medical Sciences (NASMS), where products like surgical orthopaedic processing, fabrication of dental appliances, brewery and food industries, including POP ceiling were on display.

He also toured the Nigerian Army Systems Development Centre where products like under vehicle inspection robot, under vehicle inspection system, mobile combat surveillance with ballistic helmet and fuelless power generator were displayed.

Army decorates promoted officers

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Buratai, has decorated two promoted Warrant Officers, Nwabueze Agbo and Tijjani Namadi, with their new rank of Captain.

Agbo was until his promotion the Regimental Sergent Major (RSM) of the Army Headquarters, Abuja, while Namadi was RSM, 6 Battalion, Abak, and the immediate security detail to the Chief of Policy and Plans, Army.

They were promoted following the approval of the Nigerian Army Council to grant them concessional commission for distinguishing themselves in the service of the nation.

Buratai also appointed Ibrahim Zakaria as new RSM for the Army Headquarters and decorated him with his new rank of Warrant Officer.

Buratai said the beneficiaries exhibited exceptional commitment, dedication, selfless service and loyalty in the course of their duties: “Their promotion is in recognition and appreciation of their remarkable services.

“Their promotion will serve as a morale booster and inspire others to show more commitment, loyalty and dedication to duty.”

He charged them to impart discipline, hard work and regimentation to younger officers in their new units.

Agbo thanked the COAS for transforming the Nigerian Army to its enviable standards of doctrine, organisation and training.

He said, “In terms of welfare of troops and their families, when you slashed school fees in command schools, you made our families happy and encouraged our children to go to school.

“Your infrastructural development, construction of accommodation and renovation of our living quarters in almost all Nigerian Army barracks across Nigeria made us happier and to live longer. When you introduced barracks investment initiative programme, you empowered and made our families industrious and self-reliant.

“Finally, your feeding programme, especially at the Army Headquarters, really enhances our performances in the discharge of our tasks.”

Soldiers destroy Boko Haram food stores, vehicles

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Maiduguri, Borno State, Brigadier General Abdulkhalifa, said soldiers have confiscated and destroyed some foodstuff, assorted provisions and vehicles belonging to Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

He said the logistics were destroyed while being transported by the terrorists to their enclaves: “Based on intelligence report we got that some unpatriotic citizens were making supplies to Boko Haram through village markets, we swung into action, arrested the suspects and confiscated their supplies.”

He said preliminary investigations by the army showed that the suspects were taking the supplies to Boko Haram in the bush.

The general, who is also the Commander of Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, said the army conducted diligent investigations on the suspects and discovered some of them were once arrested for the same offence and released later.

He said the suspects were intercepted along Bama road in the central part of Borno.

PMAN partners NA with music to fight insurgency

The Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has promised to use music to support the Nigerian Army’s fight against terrorism, crime and other anti-social vices, to promote unity in the country.

It noted the atrocities Nigerians have been made to go through as a result of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes, which it said had caused disunity among her citizenry.

National president of the association, Hajia Amina Dangaji, gave the assurance when she led executive members in a visit to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, in Abuja.

She said terrorism has continued to ravage some parts of the country: “That has resulted in underdevelopment, increased poverty, disunity and lack of trust among Nigerians. The partnership will avail PMAN create awareness to the public through music, jingles, talk shows, rallies, peace concerts, among others.

“We want to use music to create more awareness for the public to support and assist the military in this fight against insurgency.”

She commended the Nigerian Army in its fight to ensure peace and stability in the country, promote coexistence, and protection of life and property.

She commiserated with Buratai over the loss of officers and soldiers killed fighting insurgency and other internal security operations across the country and prayed God to give their families the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Buratai said music has impacted positively in binding people together, promote culture, social life, unity, education and entertainment. He said PMAN has a great role to play for the unity of the country, especially at this time when insecurity, division, disunity and other anti-social behaviours were the order of the day, and called on them to chart the way forward.

Army War College inducts 2 new fellows

The Army War College, Nigeria (AWCN), has conferred distinguished fellowship award on Brigadier Generals Ibrahim Bindul and Everest Okoro. They were decorated with the college brooch at a recent investiture.

With the investiture, the recipients are qualified to use the appellation, ‘Fellow War College dagger (+).’

Commandant of the college, Major General Charles Ofoche, charged them to give their best for the progress of the college and the Nigerian Army.

Since the inception of the college in 2017, 14 senior officers have so far been conferred with the distinguished fellowship award.

Map reading competition: 177 Guards Battalion emerges winner

The 177 Guards Battalion has emerged winner of the Guards Brigade First Quarter Inter-unit Map Reading Competition.

The competition took place at the Mambila Barracks, Asokoro, and saw 176 Guards Battalion clinching the second position, 102 Guards Battalion, third position, Garrison, fourth, followed by 7 Guards Battalion.

The competition was aimed at enhancing troops’ understanding of map reading equipment and the usage of Global Positioning System (GPS) device in the advancement of technology.

The exercise was part of the brigade’s training programmes and started with written aspect of maps given to participants to map and identify prominent features for the competition.

Brigadier General Adekunle Onilenla, Deputy Director, Intelligence, Defence Intelligence Agency, Abuja, commended the brigade for the training and retraining of its officers and soldiers to meet contemporary security challenges. He noted that adequate knowledge of map reading was vital, especially during tactical movement and manoeuvers.

He said: “Although compasses are the primary navigational tools used in the Nigerian Army, advancement in technology has provided alternative navigational tools.

“One of such is the introduction of the Global Positioning System, which is being used in the Nigerian Army. It is a general observation that only few personnel of the Nigerian Army are conversant with the use of the device. It is on this premise that this map reading exercise has become necessary in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s vision of having a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.”