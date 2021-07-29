From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has insisted that the timber market in Orlu, Imo State was shutdown by the Nigeria army because the traders chose to show solidarity for Nnamdi Kanu on Monday when his scheduled trial began.

In a statement by the media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, it claimed that the traders were equally harassed just for showing respect to kanu.

He said that the action of the army negates the fundamental human rights ,maintaining that the people have their choices to make.

Powerful also stated that IPOB is tired of the constant parade of Igbo youths by the police claiming that they are members of the Eastern Security Network(ESN)

“Our attention has been drawn to the unprovoked harassments of our people and traders at various markets especially in Orlu, Imo State who refused to open for business on Monday July 26 as a way of showing their solidarity with our leader, during his court hearing in Abuja.

“A trader committed no crime known to law by not opening for business for whatever reason. Why will the Nigeria Army descend so low as to intimidating Biafra traders who on their own volition decided to solidarise with our leader.

“It is their fundamental right to determine when to open for business and what to do with their time more so when nobody compelled them.

“Soldiers locking market gates in Owerri , Orlu and other places, chasing people out of market because they solidarised with our leader is madness taken too far. What a shame for soldiers to abandon their duty posts and begin to chase around innocent Biafran traders.

” We are worried about the incessant parading of innocent youths in Biafra land by police and tagged them ESN or unknown gunmen. We are deeply concerned how Mr Abutu Yaro the police Commissioner Imo State in would be harassing innocent Biafrans and laid false allegations against them.

“The Nigeria Government and her army and police must know that those people they were illegally parading are not IPOB or ESN members especially the percent persons they claimed to be caught at Amaraku in Isiala Mbano LGA Imo State.

“The Nigeria police and Nigerian army should understand that the general public knew them and know how they work in Nigeria since their creation. Nigeria police and Nigerian army are the instructions that create and cause confusion in Nigeria.

“We are warning Nigeria police, are army and DSS to stop giving false information about the existence of citizens because people understands and not happy with them.”

It would be recalled that the market was closed on Monday by alleged military men, for security reasons ,but IPOB has insisted the action of the military was deliberate to frustrate the traders who he said had closed their shops in solidarity for Kanu.

