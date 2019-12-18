Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Army said it has commenced the local sourcing of its equipment and logistics required for the sustenance of its gains in the fight against insurgents in the North East.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-General Tukur Buratai, said the continuous dependence on imported military hardware in the face of depleting national economy was impracticable and if continued will have adverse effect on all operations of the force.

General Buratai spoke at the opening of the Corps Commander of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps annual conference saying that looking inward for the sourcing of the Army’s logistics requirement is ingenious as it will ensure the availability of logistics for the force’s operations.

General Buratai, who was represented by the Chief of Logistics, Major General Joel Unuigbe, said the force was partnering with local industries to source logistics items ranging from vehicles including Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, clothing and others items necessary for its operations.

he said the manufacture and introduction of the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle named EZUGWU is a glowing testimony of the Nigerian Army’s quest towards self-sufficiency, adding that “this mutually benefiting option could in the long run guarantee availability of adequate logistics for NA commitments at moderate cost to the government with resultant boost in national economy.”

He commended the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps for the continued provision of the necessary support to the Nigerian Army for the execution of her operational needs in line with his vision of having a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional role.

The Army Chief assured the force will continue to assist all corps especially the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps to effectively perform its tasks, adding that the force has already started working for the release of resources for the procurement of critical logistics items and the boosting of maintenance grants for all store/equipment holding units and formations.

He explained that the Nigerian Army is involved in several operations, is to tackle security challenges plaguing the some parts of the country, such as insurgency, terrorism, herders/farmers clashes, cattle rustling, kidnapping and pipeline vandalism among others.

He said the Army has significantly degraded the ranks of terrorists, insurgents, vandals and other miscreants across the country, hence the relative peace being experienced across the country.

“These successes have been made possible by the recently introduced NA super camps concept alongside the conduct of various exercises across the country such as EX CROCODILE SMILE, ATILOGWU UDO, AYEM AKPATUMA among others.”

Earlier, the Commander of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Major General Omotomilola Akintade applauded the Chief of Army Staff efforts at re-positioning the corps, especially as he has put many ground breaking projects aimed at improving our services as well as raising the moral of the troops.

General Akintade said that the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff, particularly in the area of infrastructural development and funding have been unprecedented, adding that, “we appreciate the Chief of Army Staff for authorizing the recent remodeling and re-equipping of Ordnance Tailoring Factories.”

He commended the Army Headquarters for the remodeling of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Printing Press and the construction of facilities at the Epe Barrack for 81 Division Base Ordnance.