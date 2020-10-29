Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Army has expressed commitment to tackle breast cancer within its barrack in Lagos, especially as the world celebrated World Breast Cancer day.

The Commander 9 Brigade, Brigadier General Etsu Musa Awal Ndagi, who made the commitment during a lecture to mark the day said the force will continue to encourage women within the barrack to be aware of breast cancer.

According to General Etsu -Ndagi, “I want to encourage women to take all they’ve learnt here very seriously because the earlier you detect breast cancer is very expensive in Nigeria between 2.1 million to 29.2million depending on how early you detect it so the earlier the better Jacob Wexer’s research indicated that people generally both men and women now who engaged in exercises early in the morning have less risk of cancer and particular breast cancer is sampled 1,763 of breast Cancer.”