From Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Army headquarters in Abuja has warned Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmed Gumi, not to drag the image and reputation of its officers and men, which it described as one of the most reliable national institutions, into disrepute.
The warning is coming against the backdrop of allegation by the cleric in a viral video that that Christian soldiers were responsible for the attacks against bandits.
In the said video clip, the islamic scholar was seen telling the bandits that troops involved in most attacks against them were non-Muslims and that soldiers were divided into Muslims and non- Muslims.
Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima, who gave the warning in a statement, said the Nigerian Army as a national institution does not deploy its troops along ethnic or religious lines.
He said the comments suggesting to mudslide the image and reputation of the Army were not only inimical but tended towards creating bad blood amongst Nigerians.
He further stated that the Nigerian Army which remains the pride of the nation has continually defended the territorial integrity of this great nation.
He, therefore, advised the cleric and indeed other opinion merchants to exercise restraint not to drag the image and reputation of one of the most reliable national institutions to disrepute.
The above allegation by Shiekh Ahmed Gumi about Christian Soldiers
killing muslim bandits is a cliched nonsense and an utter bunkum.
But the fact of the matter here and thanks to our gobbledygook Federal
Character cum Quota System, is that for every 10 Nigerian Soldiers,9 are
muslims and only 1 is a non-muslim (a Christian).
Besides,our Nigerian Army Officer Corps are commanded and dominated
by muslims.
Thus, the allegation by Sheikh Ahmed Gumi that it is our Christian
Soldiers,who are killing the muslim bandits is simply outrageous and
does stink to high heavens.
The very perfidous idea of muslim Commanders deploying our Christian
soldeirs in combats against muslim bandits is indeed an utter taqiyya and
does raise some ethhical questiions.
Therefore, our Christian soldiers are mere sacrificial lambs and battle
fodders in the ongoing fight against the muslim Jihadis Killer Squads.
The Jihadist Killer Squads,the Boko Haram,Fulani Herdsmen and muslim
Bandits in question are all but muslims.
Come to think about that,Jihad is a new Islamic tenet and all our Nigerian
muslim compatriots are prone to Jihadism.
Our rogue Fulani President ,Mallam Muhammadu Buhari is a known
spokesman and a godfather of the Boko Haram Jihadist Killer Squads and
he is also the Grand Patron of the MACBAN’s Fullani Herdsmen.
For about 2 decades now Buhari’s Boko Haram Jihadists have daily been slaughtering innocent Nigerians,destroying our Christian places of
worship and our human efforts.
Since President Buhari took over the Presidency in 2015,his MACBAN’s
Fulani herdsmen have in their ongoing ”Futahat Campaign of daily pogroms
and ethnic cleansings of native Nigerians from their ancestral lands, been rampaging all over the country.
Buhari’s MACBAN Fulani Herders pillage and sack our Villages,Farmsteds and
Hamlets,destroy our farmlands and crops,rape our women folks and
daughters and kill those,who dare stand on their ways everyday.
Are there Indigenous Nigerian Leaders; Edos,Efiks, Ibibios,Igbos,Ijaws.
Itsekiris, Kanuris,Obudus, Urhobos ,Tivs et al out there ,who can rationalize
on and defend our coninued togethereness with those barbaric,bellicose
and murderous alien Nilotic Trogodytes, the Neo-Colonialist Fulanis of the
Caliphate of Sokoto?
While the Colonialist Brits were busy colonizing us Southern Nigerians,the Nilotic Troglodytes,the Fulanis were busy colonizing and Islamizing the
Northern Nigerians.
Today the Neo-Colonialist Fulanis are hell-bent on Fulanizing and Islamizing
us native Kwa/Bantu Nigerians through their ongoing Jihad,which does
border on incipient genocide a gainst us native Nigerians.
It is about time ,this failed Banana Republic of ours,which currently has been
plunged into a Hobbessian State of Nature, be either restructured or let us
Nigerians go our fucking separate ways like the Soviets and Yugoslaves.
The basis for our cohabitation with those barbaric,bellicose and murderous
alien nomadic Fulani cattle drivers no longer exist.
”Yoruba Ronu!”
“Ndigbo Chenu Echiche!”
Enough is enough ojare.
Nigeria We Hail Thee.Lol!
No to the status quo ante bellum!!
Down with Hausa/Fulani Islamic Hegemony!!!