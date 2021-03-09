From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Army headquarters in Abuja has warned Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmed Gumi, not to drag the image and reputation of its officers and men, which it described as one of the most reliable national institutions, into disrepute.

The warning is coming against the backdrop of allegation by the cleric in a viral video that that Christian soldiers were responsible for the attacks against bandits.

In the said video clip, the islamic scholar was seen telling the bandits that troops involved in most attacks against them were non-Muslims and that soldiers were divided into Muslims and non- Muslims.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima, who gave the warning in a statement, said the Nigerian Army as a national institution does not deploy its troops along ethnic or religious lines.

He said the comments suggesting to mudslide the image and reputation of the Army were not only inimical but tended towards creating bad blood amongst Nigerians.

He further stated that the Nigerian Army which remains the pride of the nation has continually defended the territorial integrity of this great nation.

He, therefore, advised the cleric and indeed other opinion merchants to exercise restraint not to drag the image and reputation of one of the most reliable national institutions to disrepute.