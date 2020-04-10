Philip Nwosu

The Federal Government has taken delivery of $152 million main battle tanks and high grade artillery vehicles built in China for the Nigerian Army.

Chief of Operation, Nigerian Army, Lt-General Lamidi O. Adeosun, said, the process of acquiring the equipment has been on for some time.

“Thank God they are coming in. You can see how serious the Federal Government is in making sure that the army is not only equipped but that the insecurity problem we are having all over the country are tackled not only with trained personnel but with the required equipment.

“This is just a tip of the iceberg; others are still coming, it is very important that you see that both the military and the government are really serious to tackle the security problem across the nation. They are in different categories; we have the heavy tanks and the light Tanks. And we have the two types of artillery heavy guns. They are all from China. They are the latest in technology in tanker artillery armament.”

He said those who will operate them were undergoing training in China.