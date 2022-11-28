From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ohafia, Abia State at the weekend organised a free medical outreach in Afaraukwu-Ibeku, the community of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The exercise is said to be part of the army’s Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) programme during Exercise GOLDEN DAWN II.

Commander 14 Brigade, Brigadier General Adegoke Adetuyi disclosed that the free medical outreach was aimed at assuring the people of Afaraukwu of the Nigerian Army’s genuine concern in their affairs.

He said the military is not only ready to provide adequate security for the people during the Yuletide season but also support their well-being always.

He further stated that the outreach was to strengthen the existing cordial relationship between Abians and the Nigerian Army.

General Adetuyi said the Nigerian Army is ready to perform its constitutional role of giving necessary support to the Civil Authority in providing a conducive environment for electioneering activities towards the 2023 General Elections in the state.

Hear him, “The medical outreach is targeted more towards the less privileged, the aged and children in the community by providing succour to them at a time like this, thus demonstrating the brotherly love that exists amongst us Nigerians.”

He urged the people of Afaraukwu to see the outreach as the Chief of Army Staff’s way of expressing love to them.