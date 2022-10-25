By Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Army has tasked Senior Non Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) within the force to take advantage of the Leadership Awareness and Development course to build their capacity towards enhanced performance in their civic responsibilities, in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s vision.

The General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Obinna Ajunwa, gave the task while inaugurating the participants of Course 5/22.

He noted that the course was carefully designed to train and equip the SNCOs with relevant leadership skills in the attainment of the army’s goals and objectives.

He added that the course would awaken the SNCOs to their responsibilities to lead effectively and bridge the obvious gaps between officers and soldiers, especially while operating in a joint environment

General Ajunwa described the senior NCOs as the link between the soldiers’ cadre and the officers’ cadre, adding that the SNCOs must know what the soldiers know and, also, know a little of what officers know.

The GOC said the unique thing about the course was that security personnel from other agencies were also invited to listen and improve themselves.

He said the course would improve and “by doing so, the bridge becomes better and the officers and soldiers will sweat less in trying to perform their duties optimally and conveying instructions better for effective administration.”

He commended the Nigerian Army Resource Centre for the initiative, which he said would help assist the army to build the capacities and abilities of senior NCOs, as well as address some of the gaps in military leadership.

Also, the Director-General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab, said the course would be carried out in all the Nigerian Army Divisions across the country. He noted that counterinsurgency should be led by junior commanders.

“However, it is the very senior officers that are leading counterinsurgency, which is not supposed to be so. So, the best thing is to improve the leadership of those expected to be in the forefront. The junior commanders are the guys that go on patrol, prepare ambushes, among other things; so, we need to raise the level of leadership in them,” he said.