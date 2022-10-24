BY PHILIP NWOSU

Nigerian Army has tasked Senior Non Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) within 81 Division to take advantage of the Leadership Awareness and Development course to build their capacity toward enhanced performance in carrying out their civic responsibilities in line with the Chief of Army Staff Vision.

The General Officer Commanding 81 Division Nigerian Army Major General Obinna Ajunwa gave the task while inaugurating the participants of Course 5 / 22 noted that the course was carefully designed to train and equip the SNCOs with relevant leadership skills in the attainment of the Nigerian Army goals and objectives.

He added that the Course would awaken the SNCOs to their responsibilities to lead effectively and bridge the obvious gaps between officers and soldiers especially while operating in a joint environment

General Ajunwa said that the Senior NCOs are the link between the soldiers’ cadre and the officers’ cadre, adding that the SNCOs must know what the soldiers know and also know a little of what officers know.

According to the GOC, the unique thing about the course is that security personnel from other agencies were also invited to listen and improve themselves

He said the course will improve “By so doing, the bridge becomes better and the officers and soldiers will sweat less in trying to perform their duties optimally and conveying instructions better for effective administration.

“The roles of senior NCOs are very important in making sure that our missions are well understood and well delivered.

“The modus of the course are carefully designed to train and equip Senior NCOs with relevant leadership essentials in the attainment of the goals and the objectives of the Nigerian Army.”

He commended the Nigerian Army Resource Centre for the initiative, which he said would help assist the NA to build the capacities and abilities of senior NCOs as well as address some of the gaps in military leadership.

“I enjoin all the participants to freely express opinions and ideas that will aid in achieving the objectives of this course.

“Collaboration of this nature is very important for our joint operations which will be achieved by upholding the command’s pillars of professionalism, readiness, administration and cooperation in steering the affairs of all our agencies.

“I urge you all to continue to play your respective roles in accomplishing your respective agencies’ visions and mission statements,” he said.

Also the Director-General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab said that the course would be carried out in all the Nigerian Army Divisions across the country.

“We have been to 2 Division Ibadan, 6 Division Port Harcourt, 1 Division Kaduna and now we are in 81 Division.

“The essence of the course is to develop the leadership abilities of the senior NCOs who are the bridge between the officer cadre and the soldiers.

“Communication is essential because without proper communication, you will get the wrong results thus, the essence of the training is to get correct results always,” he said.

According to Wahab, counterinsurgency is supposed to be led by junior commanders.

“However, it is the very senior officers that are leading counterinsurgency which is not supposed to be so.

“So, the best thing is to improve the leadership of those expected to be in the forefront.

“The junior commanders are the guys that go on patrol, prepare ambushes among other things; so we need to raise the level of leadership in them,” he said.