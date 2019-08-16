Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Army has commenced proficiency test for officers of the force in the 81 Division in Lagos, to test them on the efficient use of weapons in the inventory of the force.

The training which commenced on Wednesday at the 9 Brigade parade ground , Lagos will test officers of the rank of Captains and Majors on the use of weapons. The Combat proficiency competition according to the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Abdulganiyu Olabisi ,is aimed at improving the leadership qualities of the competing officers and also to prepare them for higher responsibilities.

AVM Olabisi, who was represented by the Air Commodore Paul Masiyer ,said the combat proficiency test of the officers promises to foster team spirit among the officers and enhance their professional competence.

He spoke while declaring the competition open, explaining that in achieving the combat proficiency test, the officers would be put through stripping and assembling of rifles and pistols as well as shooting of the weapons to ascertain how well they can use the weapon.

The officers were tested on the use of rifles in the inventory of the force, such as the Fabrique Nationale (FN) rifle, the AK 47 and pistols and were grilled in 2.4km endurance run, obstacle crossing, map reading communication skills and combat swimming.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Major General Olu Irefin said the competition will equip the competitors with all the required skills to discharge their duties professionally in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai