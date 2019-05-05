Philip Nwosu, Lagos

The Nigerian Army said it will continue to evolve new strategies that will finally defeat insurgents in the North East the country and also ensure that troop welfare is adequately taken care of.

Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, who gave the assurance, said that the Army will also be seeing to the educational needs of the children of soldiers killed in the battle front, from primary to university levels.

General Buratai spoke at the Ikeja Military Cantonment in Lagos, assuring that the force will deal decisively with Boko Haram terrorists, warning that the media should also stop “applauding’ the activities of the insurgents through their write-ups.

The Army Chief singled out social media for providing the energy for the insurgents to carry out their activities, adding that the force will not relent in providing Nigerian Army troops with the necessary welfare to energise them to continue to deal with the insurgents.

He urged commanders to ensure that they provide adequate welfare for their troops to enable them perform optimally.

The Army Chief toured the three barracks in Lagos, including Ikeja Military Cantonment, where he commissioned projects that were intended to boost the morale of the troops.

The head of the Nigerian Army advised the media against publishing unverified information which might endanger national security, saying, “We call on the media to be very cautious and careful in disseminating information without proper verification.”

He said that disseminating unverified information not only negatively impacted the lives of soldiers fighting the insurgency but is also detrimental of the country’s national security.

“The insurgency we are facing is something that we will continue to address as they appear and manifest in different forms and shapes,” he said.

He later proceeded to the 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Yaba where he inaugurated the newly reconstructed hospital which had an operating theatre and other medical facilities.

On the inauguration and inspection of the projects within the barracks, Buratai said he was glad that the welfare of officers and men were being taken care of.

He assured the officers and men that their welfare would be attended to at all times.

While commending the efforts of the commanders of every unit in the army for looking after the welfare of their men under them, Buratai enjoined them not to hesitate to call on the headquarters for assistance regarding welfare.

“We will not stop addressing the welfare challenges of officers and men with their families,” he said.

The Chief of Army Staff inspected ongoing projects at the Ikeja Cantonment and also inaugurated the new Nigerian Army Post Exchange.

Earlier, the force issued a statement where it said that it has noted with great concern efforts by some individuals, groups and foreign interests determined to cause mischief and exacerbate the security situation in this country and the broader West African sub-region. The statement by its spokesman Colonel Sagir Musa said these persons and groups are making concerted efforts to further induce ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists and bandits with funds and other logistic support.

The Army said:

“Their body language and unguarded utterances seems to be in tandem with above and imply tacit support for the criminals. For example, credible source has shown that some individuals are hobnobbing with Boko Haram terrorists, while others are deliberately churning falsehood against the security agencies with a view to set the military against the people and the government.

“They are also demoralising troops and security agencies through false accusations and fake news. Therefore, it has become necessary to inform the public and warn such persons and groups to desist as the consequences of their actions would be calamitous to themselves and our great country.

“Some of these mischievous elements thought that we would not have a safe and successful general elections but were proved wrong, hence they want to derail the scheduled handing over later this month and to scuttle the democratic process in the country.

“We also noted that foreign interests are also working assiduously to cause disaffection and divide the coalition Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to give room for the so-called Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) and its defeated local franchise, Boko Haram terrorists group to resurrect.”

“While we have confidence on the Federal Government of Nigeria’s efforts at sustaining and reinvigorating the MNJTF to continue it’s good work, we would not relent in clearing the visages and remnants of Boko Haram terrorists and their sympathisers.

“The Nigerian Army is a stakeholder in our national security and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

“Additionally, we are making this statement because the military, particularly the Nigerian Army, has always been called upon to intervene in conflict situations in order to resolve crises in most cases when they get worse, while the public expect miracles.

“We would like to reiterate our unalloyed loyalty to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and we are determined more than ever before, to continue to uphold the constitution and defend the territorial integrity of this nation from both external and internal aggression. Nigeria is a sovereign country with clearly established judicial system, therefore all aggrieved persons and groups should take advantage of that and resolve differences amicably.”