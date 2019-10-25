Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Nigerian Army is set to commence Crocodile Smile IV aimed at stamping out crime and criminality in Bayelsa State.

The Commander of 16 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brig- Gen Valentine Okoro who announced the commencement of Operation Crocodile Smile IV while declaring open a free medical outreach at Otuokpoti community in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state disclosed that the medical outreach and other activities to be carried out in other communities are in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai to have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army.

According to him the medical outreach as part of the programmes of the Operation Crocodile Smile IV is build confidence among the citizenry and ensure their full support as the Army curbs violence and crime.

“This medical outreach is the first in the series of activities lined to mark the commencement of Operation Crocodile IV. Other activities would be held at other communities in the state coordinating the operations to curb the state of criminality and violence. In line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff which is to have a professionally responsively Nigerian Army in its discharge of its constitutional role we would be embarking of several support programmes to enhance better understanding and deeper collaboration with our hoist communities. This would be done to with the overall objective of promoting confidence in Nigerian Army towards curbing violence and crimes. We hope that the collaboration we are having with the community of Otuokpoti would foster and yield positive results between it and Nigerian Army towards achieving peace and security in Otuopkoti and generally in Bayelsa State. We work towards the reduction of violence.”

A statement from the headquarters of 16 Brigade Nigerian Army, Yenagoa indicated that Operation Crocodile Smile IV which is aimed at consolidating the mileage gained in previous exercises in its Area of Responsibility would end on December 23.

“The purpose is essentially targeted at security challenges associated with militancy, oil theft, pipeline vandalism, kidnapping for ransom, politically induced violence among others on land, sea and rivulets in view of the fast approaching yuletide”