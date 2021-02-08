From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Gen Ibrahim Attahiru has revealed plans by the army to involve Cameroon forces in the counter–insurgency operation in the North East.

Attahiru made the disclosure, yesterday, during his first operational visit to troops at a military Super Camp, Ngamdu, along Maiduguri -Damaturu Highway.

“We are working in tandem with forces from Cameroon. Sooner, we will also bring in the Chadians. This is what I can tell Nigeria,” he told newsmen shortly after addressing military troops.

He said the army leadership wants to leverage on the successes recorded by the military forces in the counter-insurgency in recent time, to ensure total annihilation of Boko Haram. He said he

was briefed by commanders, especially on the critical needs of troops in the theatre.

“I have received briefs and they have told me exactly what their critical needs are to ensure effectiveness in our operations. We want to bring this war to an end soonest. It is not only in the northeastern Nigeria but, also, in other parts of the country, where we are currently carrying out operations,” he explained.

Earlier, he commended troops at Ngamdu Super Camp and the Operation Lafiya Dole’s Headquarters in Maiduguri, for their recent successes. He said he will unfold his master plan and vision for the army as its Chief. He promised to also release a new standard of rotation of troops.

“We shall have a standard rotation plan for troops in the next few weeks,” he assured. He also promised to provide new uniforms, kits and protective gears.”