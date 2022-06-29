From Molly Kilete, Abuja

All is now set for the 2022, Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL), schedule to hold in Owerri, the Imo State Capital.

The event which also marks the 159, years of the Nigerian army since its establishment, has as theme “Repositioning the Nigerian Army in the Joint Operations Environment: A Panacea for Success in Addressing Contemporary Security Challenges”.

At a media briefing on activities lined up for the weeklong celebrations, the Chief Of Policy and Plans(COPP), Major General Anthony Omodzoje, said the army would use the occasion to celebrate its achievements, showcase its operational activities and its transformational strides in innovation, development, civil-military cooperation research and technological advancement.

The COPP, said the annual event which holds on July 6, of every year, commemorates the day the unfortunate Nigerian Civil War broke out, when the very first shot that commenced the war was fired at Garkem in the present-day Cross River State.

He said: “The date is set aside by the Nigerian Army to remind us about our past and the need to employ tactful and mediatory conflict resolution approaches rather than resorting to armed conflict”.

“It also reminds us of the ‘No victor, no vanquished’ slogan at the end of the civil war underscoring the need to promote national unity, peace and cohesion strengthened by our diversities.

While noting that the celebrations is an opportunity for the Army to take stock, assess its performance, and interface with the public, the COPP, said it would also enable the service set goals for the succeeding year with a view to maintaining a highly professional Army, well trained, combat ready and effectively positioned to perform its constitutional roles.

The COPP, said the celebration is also aimed at protecting the Army as a development instrument of national unity, integration and as well highlighting the achievements, as capabilities and positive corporate image and reputation.

Gen. Omodzoje, listed activities lined up for the celebrations to include

special Jumma’at Prayers, on July 1, in all Nigerian Army Formations and units to be followed by a Golf Tournament at Arsenal Golf Club, Owerri on Saturday July 2. An Interdenominational Service will also be held across Nigerian Army formations and units on Sunday July 3, free medical outreaches in all units and formations while the event would be wrapped up with a Grand Finale, on July 6, at Heroes Square, Owerri.

He said the Grand Finale will feature the exhibition of Nigerian Army Research and Development Projects, presentation of COAS Commendation Awards to deserving officers and soldiers and regimental military parades, static display and combat equipment march past.