The Nigerian Army t has concluded plans to commence the production of prosthetics for soldiers wounded in action.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, who disclosd this recently, said, already, the army had gone into collaboration with some experts in Germany to achieve this to enable personnel who lost limbs to live a normal life again. He made the announcement when he visited wounded troops on admission at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, Kaduna State.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said: “The Chief of Army Staff has reiterated Nigerian Army’s commitment to giving prompt attention to the medical needs of wounded officers and soldiers at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

“He expressed appreciation for their sacrifice to the nation, adding that the Nigerian Army is doing everything possible despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide them with adequate treatment in order to hasten their recovery.

“He also disclosed that all arrangements have been concluded for personnel that require medical treatment abroad to be flown out, especially for those that need plastic surgery and prosthetics.

“Gen. Yahaya further stated that arrangements are on going to build a state-of-the-art facility in the hospital for the production of prosthetics for personnel who lost their lower limbs in service to the nation. He disclosed that the ongoing effort was in partnership with some foreign experts from Germany.

“According to him, the partnership would not only hasten the provision of such artificial body parts but also save the army the huge cost of moving the personnel abroad for treatment. He pointed out that some of the delays being witnessed in actualising this partnership were a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During a tour of the hospital wards, the COAS made token donations to all the in-patients to further boost their morale.”

COAS promotes soldier for outstanding performance

Impressed by the outstanding performance of a soldier during his visit to the Command Engineering Depot (CAD), Kaduna, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has granted automatic promotion to Private Jamilu Mohammed. He was stunned by Mohammed’s professional military skills and decorated him with his new rank.

He said the promotion was a reward for outstanding performance as an Acting Quarter Guard Sergeant to spur others to always display a high sense of professionalism in whatever task they are assigned to perform: “This will not only improve the system but also guarantee success in all military operations.”

A statement said, “Gen. Yahaya was at the CED to inspect the facilities, with a view to enhancing the productive capacity of the centre. He said he was impressed with the research and developmental efforts of the engineers, adding that one of his cardinal focuses was to prioritise training, capacity building and professionalism amongst personnel of the NA.”

He reiterated his commitment to promoting cooperation with other security agencies in defence of the country. He expressed satisfaction with the level of work at the depot and urged the commander to seek further collaboration with experts to quicken delivery rates, as “the equipment is urgently required in the theatre of operations.”

Soldiers arrest terrorists’ informant

Soldiers engaged in counter-insurgency operations in the North-East have arrested a Boko Haram/ISWAP informant who specialised in carrying out espionage activities on troops in Katarko, Yobe State.

The suspect, Abor, during interrogation, was said to have confessed to have monitored and disclosed troop locations and movements to the terrorists in the area.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said: “Troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, on Thursday, July 8, 2021, nabbed a notorious Boko Haram/ISWAP carrying out espionage activities on troops in the general area of Katarko village of Yobe State. The troops also repelled an attack on the village.

“During preliminary investigation, the informant identified as Abor, confessed to have monitored and disclosed troops’ location and movements to the terrorists. He also revealed that more Boko Haram collaborators were deployed in the general area to spy on the troops.

“Following this revelation, troops of Sector 2 have been placed on red alert and effort is on going to unravel the network of informants within the general area.

“Commending the troops of Sector 2 for their vigilance and tenacity, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, charged them to flush out Boko Haram/ISWAP elements in the area. The COAS also urged law-abiding citizens to continue to avail troops with credible information to enhance their efficiency in order to flush out criminal elements who are concealed in the communities.”

Banditry: Bello wants NAF base in Kogi

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has appealed to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to establish a base in the state. He made the call when he visited the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, at the NAF headquarters, Abuja.

He said the establishment of a base was necessary to checkmate the activities of bandits and facilitate intelligence gathering against criminal elements, who he said have established safe havens in some parts of the state

He disclosed that the state approached NAF in 2017 to consider establishing a Forward Operating Base (FOB) at a colonial-era airstrip in Zariagi, near Lokoja, to which NAF, in 2018, dispatched a reconnaissance team to survey the suitability of the location.

“The need to revisit the matter becomes necessary in view of the activities of bandits and other criminal elements who relocated to the state after military operations in September 2020 at Utu Forest, situated between Nasarawa and Kogi states. These operations forced the criminals out of their comfort zones.

“Bandits fleeing from the intense firepower of the military in the North-East and North-West have regrouped in locations between Lokoja and Kabba/Bunu. The security situation in these areas has forced residents of the areas to relocate to other parts of the state.

“Considering the threats posed by the criminals, coupled with the strategic importance of the state, the need to resume talks on the establishment of an FOB has become necessary,” he said.

Amao commended Bello for the early detection of the activities of bandits. He said, of recent, bandits and other criminals have become very mobile: “Once they come under intense fire in one location, they quickly migrate to another location in search of a safe hiding place.”

He assured Bello that, in no distant time, the security situation in Kogi and its environs would take a positive turn. He said a team would be constituted to review the report submitted in 2018 with a view to reactivating the plan for the establishment of the FOB.

“The fact that an airstrip already exists in the proposed location is an advantage,” he said.

Troops foil terrorists’ abduction attempt in Borno, rescue 17 civilians

The Nigerian Army said its troops foiled a terrorist attempt to abduct some commuters, and rescued 17 of them. Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said: “The troops of Sector 1, Operation Hadin Kai, deployed at the Forward Operational Base along Maiduguri-Damaturu Road, have rescued 17 civilians from a kidnap attempt by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

“The terrorists, who came in on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, attempted an infiltration into Auno village through the rail line adjacent to the community, but were intercepted by the vigilant troops in a fierce gun duel.

“Further exploitation conducted by troops of 7 Division Garrison and 212 Battalion immediately after quelling the infiltration attempt by the terrorists resulted in the successful rescue of the commuting civilians who were abducted during the attack at Kontori along Maiduguri-Damaturu Road.

“The rescued civilians have been adequately documented and handed over to officials of Rapid Response Squad for further action. It was during the said attack that own troops were involved in a road traffic accident, while responding to a distress call from the area.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, commended the troops’ commitment and decisive operations against the terrorists. He expressed his readiness and resolve to support the troops with requisite logistics and welfare to enhance their operational efficiency.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.