The Nigerian Army has promised to provide security for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed for electoral duties during elections.

The army has also promised to provide security for NYSC orientation camps across the country and corps members at their places of primary assignment.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, gave the assurance when he received members of the NYSC governing board, led by its chairman, Ambassador Fatima Barna Abubakar, on a courtesy visit to his office at Army Headquarters, Abuja.

Attahiru, who commended the board for the equitable distribution of suitable corps to the military and other government institutions for their primary assignment, equally commended them for using corps members during elections and assured them of adequate security.

Welcoming the delegation to his office, the COAS said, “Let me commend you for equitable distribution of suitable corps members to army establishments, schools and institutions as teachers, computer analyst, doctors, dentists and pharmacists.

“Let me also commend you for your efforts in using corps members during elections and I assure you of Nigerian Army’s support to secure the corps members during such assignments.

“I assure you of the Nigerian Army’s continued support for the NYSC to provide camp commandants, instructors and soldiers during orientation camps and provide security to the camp and their areas of primary assignments.

“I, therefore, implore the NYSC to introduce patriotism and entrepreneurship as subjects during orientation camps, to enhance national development.”

Earlier, Ambassador Fatima Barna Abubakar said they were at the army headquarters to congratulate the COAS on his appointment and solicit massive deployment of soldiers to NYSC orientation camps, especially at this time when banditry, kidnapping and other violent crime are on the increase.

The chairman, while thanking the Nigerian Army for always coming to the rescue of the scheme, said, but for the quick intervention of soldiers, most NYSC camps would have been razed during the #EndSARS protest.

Soldiers foil Boko Haram attack on army base in Gwoza, kill 11 terrorists

The Nigerian Army said its soldiers on counter-insurgency operations in the North-East have foiled a terrorist attack on its military base in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State and killed 11 members of the Boko Haram group.

The soldiers engaged the terrorists who tried to infiltrate the town from Gwoza Madara mountain to attack troops of 192 Battalion stationed in the town in a fierce gun duel.

The soldiers were said to have recovered over 12 AK-47 rifles, anti-aircraft gun, motorcycles and several other weapons from the terrorists.

“The Tango 9 troops responded rapidly by engaging the terrorists with a high volume of firepower and instantly neutralised some of them, while others were forced to retreat.

“We have counted at least 11 corpses of the terrorists after exploring the general area.

“With the aid of heavy firing and mortar bombs, troops engaged them at their mountainous den,” a military source told Defence Report.

“The troops also recovered about a dozen AK-47 rifles, anti-aircraft gun, motorcycles, as well as several other items from the terrorists.”

COAS inaugurates AWCN Course 5/2021 today

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) will today inaugurate Course 5/2021 of the Army War College Nigeria (AWCN).

The ceremony, scheduled to hold at the college auditorium, W.U. Bassey Barracks, Asokoro, Abuja, will also feature an inauguration lecture titled “Military Leadership and Emerging Threats to Nigeria’s National Security: My Perspective’,’ to be delivered by former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd).

The AWCN was established to develop the capacity of Nigerian Army officers in operational art, including campaign planning (Campaign Design) and management of war (Campaign Management) as well as the development of basic strategic skills.

The college is saddled with the responsibility of developing professionals who are proficient at deterring and prosecuting war.

The Higher Military Strategy and Management Course is a 34-week programme for colonels/lieutenant colonels and their equivalent from the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force as well as personnel from sister agencies and foreign military officers.

Course 5/2021 has a total of 62 officers, comprising 50 from the Nigerian Army, two each from the Navy and Air Force, one each from the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Defence Intelligence Agency, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and three allied officers from Togo, Liberia and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Participants of Course 5/2021, who assembled on March 29, are expected to graduate on November 26.

The course objective of the War Course at the AWCN is: “To produce astute, resourceful and competent operational level military leaders for the armed forces and equivalent level leaders for ministries, departments and agencies by enhancing their understanding and application of strategic thinking as well as management skills.”

Attahiru celebrates Easter with troops of Operation Lafiya Dole

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, has commended troops of Operation Lafiya Dole for curbing activities of the Boko Haram terrorists and other criminals disturbing the peace in the North East.

Gen. Attahiru made the commendation during an Easter luncheon organised for the troops of the theatre at the Lt. Col. B.U. Umar Sports Complex inMaimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

The COAS, who was represented by the theatre commander, Maj. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, assured the troops of his commitment towards ensuring regular training, logistics as well as timely rotation, as they serve their fatherland.

Celebrating with the troops, the COAS representative, assisted Deputy Theatre Commander and Component Commanders, served lunch to the sick and wounded in action at the ceremony.

Why we conducted joint operation in Akwa Ibom, by Army

The Nigerian Army has explained why it embarked on a joint operation with some security agencies in Ntak Ikot Akpan, Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The director of army public relations, who gave the explanation in a statement, said the joint operation became necessary to root out hoodlums and other miscreants who were making life unbearable for citizens of the state.

Yerima said, “The general security situation in Akwa Ibom has been very peaceful, until recently when the security situation around Essien Udim LGA of the state became tense occasioned by activities of some hoodlums and criminal elements. The miscreants exploited various avenues to acquire weapons to perpetrate their heinous crimes.

“In the past few weeks, the group has attacked various security agencies, which resulted in the loss of lives and carting away of weapons.

“The last incident led to the killing of some policemen, including a CSP. The hoodlums continued to terrorise law-abiding citizens through extortion and infringement on their rights.

“Consequently, a combined team of military and security agencies in the state conducted a clearance operation at Ntak Ikot Akpan in order to flush out the miscreants.

The operation was successfully executed and resulted in the dislogment of the criminals while fleeing hoodlums were neutralised by the air component.

“Normalcy has been restored in the area while the police have since assumed full control, carrying out normal duties. Members of public are advised not to panic but to remain calm and continue to support the security agencies to further consolidate on the successes recorded so far.”