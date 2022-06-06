From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya has revealed plans by the Army to re-engage its retired personnel in some of its operations and actives.

Yahaya disclosed this at the weekend at a dinner organised for recently retired senior army officers at the Maimalari Cantonment of the 7 Division, Nigerian Army a Maiduguri, Borno State.

The COAS was represented by the Theatre Commander, Opereration Hardin, Maj Gen Christopher Musa.

He said the army was still open to their invaluable contributions towards achieving its constitutional mandate even as he pledged commitment to the welfare of all retired army personnel but within the constitutional Mandate of his powers.

“I will like to use this opportunity to inform you of ongoing efforts to engage the services of retired qualified personnel in order to continue to benefit from their wealth of priceless experience gathered over the years. Without doubts, these experiences and expertise will be relevant in enhancing the efficiency of the army in our numerous operations,” he said.

