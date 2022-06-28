By Philip Nwosu

Twenty officers and 14 soldiers last weekend graduated from the Nigerian Army Ordnance School (NAOS) in Epe, Lagos State, after taking a course on the management of Armament and Ammunition.

The course tagged armament and ammunition technical course, according to the army, was to further enhance materiel management for the Nigerian army.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Umar Musa, while conferring the students with certificates and awards, said that human capacity development remained a major component for attainment of professionalism and success in every organisation.

The GOC, who was represented by the Division’s Chief of Staff, Brig.-Gen. Dapo Oloyede, insisted that effective training provides a critical force multiplier effect for the successful conduct of missions, and it requires constant innovation to cope with and overcome dynamic security challenges.

The GOC said the COAS’ vision is to attain a professional Nigerian army, ready to accomplish assigned mission within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria, adding that, “the transformation and equipping of the Nigerian army, to effectively achieve this vision and defend the country in a joint environment, can only thrive on sound knowledge of materiel management.”

The GOC said the welfare of NA personnel was paramount to the COAS, who had continuously provided infrastructural development geared towards a conducive environment for the benefit of personnel.

“Also, the regular payment of Ration Cash Allowance and other entitlements of staff and students of the school should spur you to better performance in your duties.

“Therefore, you are all enjoined to remain focused and professional in all your assigned responsibilities, in order to justify the enormous resources being committed to your training and welfare,” he said.

Musa encouraged all officers and soldiers to continue to work in synergy with other security agencies, until all security threats were eliminated to ensure the prosperity of our nation.

“As the nation is gradually moving towards another election year, you must remain apolitical and work assiduously to protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Also, the Commandant of the Nigerian Army Ordnance School, Maj.-Gen. Adeyemi Alabi, said that the school, recently, reinvigorated its training to include tactical activities towards having materiel managers capable of discharging technical and tactical responsibilities.

Alabi noted that the school’s 2022 training cycle witnessed improved collaboration with professional organisations, to enhance the capacity of staff and students.

The commandant urged the graduates to apply the knowledge they had acquired to contribute positively to the attainment of technical and tactical missions in their respective formations and units.

Alabi said the COAS had also provided several laudable projects and facilities, to enhance the welfare of troops in the cantonment as well as learning in NAOS.