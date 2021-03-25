By Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Army has commenced move to ensure its officers are educated on the rules of engagement and how to respect rights of citizens during internal security operations.

The training which was being attended by senior officers of the Nigerian Army attached to the 81 Division, commanders, middle level officers and soldiers.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu who spoke at the opening of the workshop in Lagos, said that the training would help to support the strategic vision of the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru.

The sensitisation workshop was taking place as a fallout from the events of the #EndSARS protest in 2020.

Fejokwu, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Brig.-Gen. Nsikak Edet, said that the COAS vision was to build a Nigerian Army repositioned to professionally defeat all adversity in a joint environment.

“For instance, the case of EndSARS which we handled as a Division brought about a lot of issues bothering on proper management of social media space. So, this lecture will instill high quality character on how officers should comport themselves when on duties.

“People are watching, taking videos and recording and this can be used against such an officer in a negative form,” he said.

Apart from human right and humanitarian law, the officers and men were also taken through process of selecting the next of kins, to prevent any kind of rancor after their demise.