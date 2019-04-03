Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Army has commenced moves to ensure that more vigour is added to the counterinsurgency operations in the northeast in order to bring the war to an end, through the training of commanders on military operations other than war.

The training is anchored on Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai’s vision of building a professional responsive army in the discharge of its constitutional duties.

Addressing officers of the 81 Division participating in the course, The General Officer Commanding the division Major General Musa Yusuf said the security challenges the country face are both real and daunting hence the need for renewed vigour by commanders to tackle it.

The GOC said the 81 Division is poised towards pursing the full implementation of the Army Headquarters training directives for 2019, adding that the training programme availing participants the necessary capabilities and competences that they require to successfully plan future operations while also providing opportunity to promote synergy and cooperation with sister services.

The GOC, who was represented by the Commander of the 35 Artillery Brigade in Ogun State Brigadier General Olusegun Olatunde, said the programme has been tailored to focus on military decision making process, estimate process, logistics planning and social media influence and its effects on military operations.

The 81 Division operations cadre is slated to last for five-days and it is designed to improve the operational planning skills of commanders and staff officers in both Joint and Single Service operations.

“It is also to enhance synergy, professionalism and expose the officers to aspects of Military Operations Other Than War (MOOTW), estimate process and other related subjects, among other things.

The training with its theme: `Sustaining Capacity Building as Key to Successful Conduct of MOOTW’, is for officers within the 81 Division Area of Responsibility, which covers Lagos and Ogun states.