From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Nigerian Army through the “Operation Akpakwu” has uncovered black spot for criminals in Calabar metropolis.

Operation Akoakwu outfit was launched by the Cross River government in December 2020 to tackle security challenges in the state

The spot is an abandoned structure along Parliamentary Road in Calabar Municipality where criminals sleep at night.

The Commander of the 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General MA Abdullahi, who disclosed this at the Commanded Headquarters in Calabar, said the discovery followed a trail of 8 suspects in which over 4 were arrested.

Abdullahi, who was represented by Major SN Ikpeme, said the suspects robbed one Mr Akan Udoh of the sum of N25,000.00.

He said: ‘Three suspects Micah Edet, Bassey Udoh and Emmanuel Bassey were arrested by members of the NSCDC attached to OP Akpakwu on 08 February 8, 2021, for robbing one Mr Akan of the sun of 25,000.

‘The fourth suspect handed over to the police – Peter Obri was arrested with a locally made pistol at a rubber plantation in Biase, while his accomplice Mr Bassey is at large.

‘During the investigation, it was discovered that the compound in question is confirmed to be a black spot with an abandoned structure where criminals sleep at night.

‘In the process, Peter Obri, 25, was also arrested on January 13, 2021, at Ibiae Rubber plantation with a locally made pistol while attempting to steal palm fruits from the plantation,’ he said.

According to him, the suspects have been handed over to the Cross River State Police Command for further investigation for prosecution.

One of the suspects, Peter Obri, said he was not aware that he was going to the plantation for robbery and only accompanied his friend down there.

Obri said while on their way his friend handed over the locally made pistol, adding that on getting there he was apprehended by the army who laid ambush them even as his friends escaped.