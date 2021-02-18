The Nigerian Army’s Operation Akpakwu has uncovered a black spot for criminals in Calabar metropolis.

The Cross River State government launched Operation Akoakwu in December 2020 to tackle security challenges in the state.

A spokesman said: ‘Three suspects Micah Edet, Bassey Udoh and Emmanuel Bassey, were arrested by members of the NSCDC attached to OP Akpakwu on February 8, 2021, for robbing one Mr. Akan of the sum of N25,000.

“The fourth suspect handed over to the police, Peter Obri, was arrested with a locally made pistol at a rubber plantation in Biase, while his accomplice Mr. Bassey is at large.

“During investigation, the compound in question was confirmed to be a black spot with an abandoned structure where criminals sleep at night. In the process, Peter Obri, 25, was arrested on January 13, 2021, at Ibiae rubber plantation with a locally made pistol while attempting to steal palm fruits from the plantation.”

According to him, the suspects have been handed over to the Cross River State Police Command for further investigation for prosecution.

One of the suspects, Obri, said he was not aware that he was going to the plantation for a robbery and only accompanied his friend there. Obri said, while on their way, his friend handed over the locally made pistol, adding that on getting there he was apprehended by the army who ambushed them, even as his friends escaped.