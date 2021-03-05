From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB) has inaugurated the first set of students to for newly introduced Disaster Response and Management Course at the Tukur Buratai Institute for War and Peace (TBIWP) in Buratai community in Biu Local Government Area of Borno state.

The course aims to equip its participants with the requisite knowledge required to fight disaster. According to the Director Training at TBIWP Maj-Gen Adamu disaster is seen to be part of human activities which needs proper training to manage.

Participants for the four weeks maiden course were drawn from the military, paramilitary and Ministry Department Agencies (MDAs).

According the Vice Chancellor (VC) NAUB, Prof Kyari Mohammed, who inaugurated the new course, the importance of preparing for disaster in peace time cannot be overemphasis. He stressed that the disaster response and management course is topical and right on time.

The VC disclosed that, TBIWP has initiated talks with the government Borno state for some programs on stabilization, post conflict and peace building in areas liberated by the armed forces to be introduced.

He assured that the institute which was commissioned in 2020 will be a center of excellence in research. The VC further explained that fit would be achieved through advocacy, quality research and policy relevant courses that will be introducing and focusing on.

Prof Kyari who charged participants to learn and transfer the teachings down the line so as to help in building a strong pool of early responders during and after disasters further explained that the institute teaches Counter-Terrorism, Cyber Security, Counter Insurgency and Strategic Communication as special courses.

On his part, the TBIWP director, Brig-Gen Dadan-Garba (rtd) commended the VC for the initiative of transforming the Centre to an Institute with expanded mandate and functions.