The Nigerian Army has urged Nigerians to disregard the publication in circulation on social media on the purported Operation Positive Identification (OPI).

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, said that the Nigerian Army had no relationship with the so called Bricks Company and its illusionary OPI.

Musa said that the army authorities does not issue press statement through any company, adding that its Operation Positive Identification had no such abbreviation as OPI.

He recalled that in order to compliment the ongoing operation in the North East, the army had an ongoing operation positive identification which is intelligence driven, deliberate and targeted operation.

“It’s not an independent operation but an integral and complimentary to Operation LAFIYA DOLE in the North East.

“The aim of the operation is to arrest all those terrorists fleeing or escaping the war zone/Theatre of operation to a safe haven or peaceful areas in Nigeria.

“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to discountenance the hitherto faceless and mischievous Bricks company and its alleged NA OPI,“ he said.

He enjoin Nigerians to cooperate with the army and other security agencies by giving credible information that would assist in the identification and eventual arrest of the fleeing criminals and terrorists. (NAN)