From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Nigerian Army has admonished its personnel to be disciplined, dedicated and remained committed to their constitutional responsibility.

The Chief of Administration, Army Headquarters, Maj Gen Ali Wilson, disclosed this on Thursday at the opening of a promotion exercise for Master Warrant Officers in Jos, Plateau State.

He noted that the exercise is part of the requirement for the promotion of the participants to the rank of Army Warrant Officers.

”The promotion to this new rank will give you an opportunity to reach the peak of your career in the Nigerian Army and a reflection of what you have learned, experienced and acquired over the course of your career.

”By virtue of your presence here, you have spent a minimum of 32 years in service which is one of the criteria for this exercise. A high level of discipline and commitment to duty is expected of you as you move to your next rank,” he stated.

Gen. Wilson appreciated the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) for approving the exercise and called on the participants to replicate the gesture toward tackling insecurity in the country.

He explained that the participants, numbering 410, would undergo a medical test, physical efficiency, weapon handling, and written and oral tests, among others.