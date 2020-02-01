Nigerian Army University, Biu in Borno has honoured Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, its pioneer Registrar and Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The information is in a statement by Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, NYSC’s Director of Press on Friday in Abuja.

She stated that also honoured was the pioneer Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Military) of the university, Maj.-Gen. IM Obot.

She quoted the acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Fatimah Tahir, as saying “the two personalities were honoured in recognition of their services to the university.”

Tahir, who described the two as the institution’s strongest pillars, added that the history of the university would be incomplete without mention of their contributions.

Responding, Obot thanked the university management for the honour done to him and Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim.

He said that his tenure as Deputy Vice-Chancellor was challenging because university administration was a very complex task.

He, however, added that his job was made easier as he tapped from experiences of other principal officers.

He thanked members of staff of the university for their support toward successful take-off of the university.

The NYSC boss expressed delight over the progress made by the university since his departure as pioneer Registrar.

He urged the staff to continue to cooperate with the management to consolidate on the feats achieved.

He applauded the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai “for the energy and resources invested in the development of the institution,” and urged the staff not to let him down.

Ibrahim, while assuring his continued support for the institution, said he would document his experiences as its pioneer registrar for the benefit of researchers. (NAN)