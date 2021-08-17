Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Faruk Yahaya, has said veterans of the Nigerian Army have major roles to play toward tackling current security challenges in the country.

Yahaya, represented by Director of Personnel Services, Army Headquarters, Department of Administration (Army), Boniface Sinjen, stated this in Jos, yesterday, at the opening of the 2021 second quarter veterans affairs seminar/workshop.

According to him, the veterans have the potentialities to support the Nigerian Army in combating all forms of insecurity in the country.

He said the workshop, with the theme: “The Role of Nigerian Army Veterans in the Nigeria’s National Security Architecture,” would afford the army the opportunity to tap from the avalanche of experience of the retired personnel.

“The importance of this seminar/workshop cannot be overemphasised bearing in mind the special roles our retired/discharged colleagues play in the society, especially at a time like this when our nation is faced with diverse but surmountable security challenges.

“These challenges, include activities of the Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), farmers/herdsmen clashes, banditry and kidnapping.

“I am particularly impressed with the selection of the theme for this workshop, which will provide a forum for us to tap into the wealth of experience of our veterans in tackling the issue of insecurity.

“This workshop is also aimed at broadening the knowledge of our veterans on their important roles in national security.

“This is in line with my desire to uplift the standard of both serving and retired/discharged personnel while diligently performing our constitutional role of securing the nation.

“This combined efforts of all persons, especially those of us in uniform, both serving and retired, in securing our nation is further encapsulated in my Vision for the Nigerian Army, which is to have a ‘professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in the defence of Nigeria’.

“So, I enjoin you all to use this unique opportunity provided by this seminar to dig into your kitbags, bring out those special expertise and experience acquired over the years, have engaging interactions with your colleagues and let us see how we can jointly defend Nigeria, our beloved country,” Yahaya said.

The COAS explained that the directorate of the veterans affairs was recently established at the army headquarters to cater for the needs of the veterans.

He promised to continue to make their welfare a priority and called on them to support the army in its bid to ending insecurity in the country.

“It is in recognition of the important role our veterans played and have continued to play in the defence of our dear nation, and the need to adequately take care of their welfare, that necessitated the establishment of the veterans affairs directorate in army headquarters.